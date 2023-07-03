Why did Dhanush go bald? Actor spotted at Tirupati temple with sons Yatra and Linga

Superstar Dhanush was seen at Tirupati Temple with a tonsured head to offer prayers. His sons Yatra and Linga had also accompanied him. He took time from his shooting for Arun Matheshwaran's period-action 'Captain Miller'. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Taking time from his busy shooting schedule for Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ star Dhanush paid a visit to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was accompanied by his two sons Yatra and Linga. Photos and videos of the Tamil superstar have surfaced, where he could be seen after he had gone through with the ritual of tonsuring their heads as an offering at the temple. The pictures have gone viral on social media.

Dhanush can be seen carrying his newly tonsured look with all the coolness he had got. His parents Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi were also present with him. There have been speculations that this bald look might be for Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘D50’.

Dhanush is predominantly known for his work in Tamil cinema. He made his breakthrough with the film ‘Aadukalam’, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Dhanush has since appeared in a wide range of successful films, including ‘Polladhavan’, ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari’, and ‘Asuran’. Internationally, he was a part of spy-action film, ‘The Grey Man’ starring Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans. He is also known for his soulful playback singing in movies. Dhanush is married to Aishwarya R. Dhanush, the daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth, and they have two sons together.

Dhanush’s next project is Arun Matheshwaran directed period-action drama, ‘Captain Miller’. Dhanush impressed by Arun’s previous ventures like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Saani Kayidham’, immediately signed on for Captain Miller, which is the costliest project in his career so far.

Reportedly, the film is set in the pre-independence era and possibly based on real events. The music for the movie will be given by GV Prakash. ‘Captain Miller’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Niveditaa Sathish, Shivaraj Kumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Edward Sonnenblick.