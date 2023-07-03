Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'

    The announcement of a film has been made on social media by the production house Harika & Hassine & Geetha Arts, which will see the blockbuster duo Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas come together for their fourth collaboration. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

    Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts put out an announcement teaser on their social media which makes a big announcement, that the dream team of the entertainment world, director Trivikram Srinivas and the Pushpa star Allu Arjun are coming together for a fourth time. Their previous three collaborations – ‘Julayi’, ‘S/O Satyamurthy’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ – were all box-office hits. This power-packed duo is known to be a superhit film formula with their ability to captivate audiences by blending together entertainment, action, and heartfelt storytelling.

    About the grand announcement

    In the said production house’s grand announcement, it was revealed that they have pulled out all stops to bring to life one of the biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film. Producers Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna are the stalwarts behind this historic venture. With both their legacy of setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema and Trivikram's narrative wizardry punched together with Allu Arjun's electrifying screen presence sets expectations very high for this upcoming project.

    This will be a visual extravaganza and will be released in multiple languages across India. Further details about the film's title, cast, and release date are yet to be known. However, the one thing that is expected is this production to be a game-changer in the cinema world.

    For the uninitiated, Telugu actor Allu Arjun is known for his stylish appearance and energetic dance moves, Arjun has delivered numerous successful films, including ‘Arya’, ‘Race Gurram’ and ‘Pushpa’, solidifying his position as a leading star in the industry. He has garnered a large fanbase and is recognized for his versatile performances. While director Trivikram Srinivas is highly acclaimed for his unique storytelling style and witty dialogues. He has directed successful films like ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘A...Aa’ and ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’, establishing himself as a respected filmmaker.

