Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? TV actress wishes her mom, herself on Mother's Day

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande has left social media users and fans wondering if she is pregnant after sending herself a video message on Mother's Day. She shared a story on her Instagram where she wished everyone a very happy Mother's Day.

Ankita Lokhande is a well-known actress in the Indian entertainment business. She started her career on television, playing the lead character of 'Archana' in Zed TV's Pavitra Rishta. The diva later appeared in other films, including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, and others. On a personal note, Ankita is married to the love of her life, Vicky Jain, and they never miss an opportunity to tease their admirers with their sizzling chemistry.

On May 12, 2024, Ankita Lokhande uploaded a tale on Instagram wishing everyone a happy Mother's Day. The actress added that she was taking her sister and mother out to celebrate the occasion and wished her a happy Mother's Day. She then turned the camera towards herself and wished herself a very happy Mother's Day as well.

Also Read: BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

This surprised us because Ankita has no children and has not announced her pregnancy. This video had us wondering whether Ankita was making an oblique pregnancy announcement or whether it was just a joke.

Also Read: Telugu star Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident in Hyderabad; family members sustain injuries

Ankita celebrated Mother's Day with a pink and blue ruffle dress with a cross-body purse and pink sunglasses. She enhanced her appearance with neutral makeup, peach flushed lips, and golden jewellery. Ankita went out to lunch with her mother and a close friend, Aparna Dixit.

The mother-daughter duo went shopping, and Ankita gave her mother excellent gifts. Vandada Phadnis Lokhande, Ankita's mother, dressed for the occasion in a pink and black saree with a matching pink blouse and a striking neckpiece.

In an interview with a media house, Ankita Lokhande expressed her desire to become a mother soon. She confessed that she and her spouse, Vicky Jain, frequently consider having babies. Speaking about it, the actress reassured her followers that she would never keep the 'good news' from them, emphasising her honesty and reliability. Ankita added: "We always talk about babies. Children are the future of our relationship. I've nothing to hide when I get asked about wanting to have children. Bachche toh honge hi kabhi na kabhi. We don't know when we'll have children but we definitely do talk about it. And when I talk about babies, I feel really good."

Latest Videos