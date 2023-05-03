Who was Manobala? Rajinikanth expresses grief over Tamil filmmaker's demise

Manobala passed away: Tamil actor (69) started his career as a director, making movies with top stars, including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. Today (May 03) Manobala died after suffering a liver-related ailment in a private hospital in Chennai.

Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala died here on Wednesday after an illness. Several film personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth, expressed their condolences for his death. According to reports, Manobala is survived by his wife, Usha and son Harish.

Manobala (69) began his career as a director, working with prominent stars like Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, and Sathyaraj. He had recently moved into acting, primarily in comedic parts, and had appeared in films with renowned performers such as Vijay and Dhanush.

Manobala's had also produced a few films. In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed his sorrow over the demise of his ''close buddy'' and sent his condolences to the deceased's family.

''Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace,'' film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.

Manobala began his career with Puthiya Vaarpugal in 1979. He not only took on the position of assistant director in the film Bharathiraaja with the support of Kamal Haasan, but he also had a minor role in it. He went on to appear in almost 200 films, either as a legendary comedic actor or as a director.

Manobala's notable works include Oorkavalan (1987) with Rajinikanth, Pillai Nilla (1985) with Mohan, and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (1989) with Vijayakanth. He made his directorial debut with Aagaya Gangai in 1982, starring Karthick and Suhasini.

He has famous parts in comedies, including Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum, and Thupakki. Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam were his most recent flicks.

