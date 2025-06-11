Mark Ruffalo joins Apple Original Film's "Being Heumann," directed by Sian Heder ("CODA"). He'll portray Joseph Califano opposite Ruth Madeley as Judy Heumann in the film adaptation of Heumann's memoir

Actor Mark Ruffalo has been cast in the upcoming Apple Original Films feature 'Being Heumann,' directed by Sian Heder, known for her Oscar-winning film 'CODA.'

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo will play the role of Joseph Califano, opposite Ruth Madeley as disability rights activist Judy Heumann.

'Being Heumann' is based on Heumann's memoir of the same name and focuses on her leadership in a 28-day sit-in at the San Francisco Federal Building in 1977.

The protest aimed to enforce Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, requiring accessibility for all federal spaces.

Heder co-wrote the script with Rebekah Taussig, and Apple Studios, Permut Presentations, and The Walsh Company produced the film.

Judy Heumann, who passed away in 2023 at 75, will receive an executive producer credit alongside Being Heumann co-author Kristen Joiner, Diana Pokorny, and Jim Lebrecht.

Heder will also produce the film through her overall deal with Apple, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ruffalo is a four-time Oscar-nominated actor who has recently appeared in films like 'Poor Things' and 'Mickey 17.'

He will next be seen in the feature 'Crime 101,' opposite Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry.

Heder's previous collaboration with Apple includes directing the film 'CODA,' which won Oscars for best picture, best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, and best adapted screenplay for Heder's script.

She also executive-produced the series ‘Little America.’