Who was Abby Choi? know about Hong Kong model whose body parts were found in soup pot, refrigerator

Abby Choi, 28, had gone missing. Her dismembered legs were discovered three days later in a fridge at a makeshift butcher shop. Her head, torso, and hands were discovered in a soup pot, authorities said.

The body parts of a Hong Kong model and Instagram influencer, Abby Choi, were discovered in a refrigerator and a soup pot. The model's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, and former in-laws, father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of her murder after police discovered body parts. The story has captivated people in a Chinese area where violent crime is uncommon.

Jenny Li, Alex Kwong's mother, was charged with one count of perverting the course of justice. Bail was not granted to any of the four. Choi, a 28-year-old model with over 100,000 Instagram followers, went missing on February 21, according to a subsequent report filed with the Hong Kong Police. Her most recent post came on February 19, featuring a picture session she did with the fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco.

Police discovered her dismembered remains in a refrigerator at a property rented by Kwong Kau in a Hong Kong neighbourhood roughly a 30-minute drive from mainland China on Friday. A young woman's skull, thought to be Choi's, was subsequently recovered in a cooking pot confiscated from the premises by authorities. According to officials, there was a hole in the skull.

The defendants have not yet filed their pleas, and their attorneys do not appear to have made any public comments. The lawsuit has been postponed until May.

Who was Abby Choi?

Choi was a model and Instagram influencer who shared her lavish life of picture sessions and fashion shows with over 100,000 followers. She loved to style herself in designer outfits from luxury fashion brands like Dior, Gucci, Chanel, and Valentino, to name a few. She had just returned from a Dior presentation during Paris Fashion Week, dressed in a floor-length tulle gown.

Abby Choi dispute with her ex-husband

Choi had financial conflicts with her ex-husband and his family involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars (millions of dollars), police said previously, adding that "certain persons" were upset with how Choi managed her funds.

Because the self-governed southern Chinese city has a very low prevalence of violent crime, the brutal death has captivated people in Hong Kong and across the border in mainland China.

Choi's friend Bernard Cheng originally believed she had been kidnapped. "I never dreamed a person who is so wonderful, so full of love, so pure, a person who does nothing wrong would be killed like this," he added. "My heart remains burdened. "I'm having trouble sleeping." Choi has four children, ages three to ten, according to Cheng. Alex Kwong, 28, was the father of the two elder children, who are now cared for by Choi's mother.

Choi remarried Chris Tam, the father of the younger children living with his family. Cheng stated that Choi had strong ties with her family, including her in-laws, and would travel together with her current and prior spouses' families.

While violent crime is uncommon in Hong Kong, the case is reminiscent of a few previous tragic deaths. In 2013, a guy murdered his parents, and their bodies were subsequently discovered in freezers. In another notable 1999 case, a lady was kidnapped and tortured before being killed by three members of an organised criminal ring. Her skull was then discovered inside a Hello Kitty doll.