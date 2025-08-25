"Ek Chatur Naar," a comedy thriller starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khosla, releases September 12, 2025. The trailer reveals a web of secrets, mystery, and manipulation

The trailer for actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla's upcoming comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar' is out now.

The two-minute, thirty-six-second trailer shows characters caught in a web of secrets, where nothing is as it seems. The story also leans into mystery and manipulation.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla take the lead, with supporting roles played by Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Heli Daruwala, Rose Sardana, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma.

The teaser for the upcoming film was released earlier this month, giving viewers a first glimpse of the film, which promises humour, suspense, and mind games. The makers also unveiled the motion poster of the film, introducing Neil and Divya's characters. In the poster, Divya is seen cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face, while Neil appears sharply dressed in a suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.
Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad under Merry Go Round Studios, with T-Series presenting it. 'Ek Chatur Naar' will release in cinemas on September 12, 2025.
Neil was last seen in the musical drama 'Hai Junoon - Dream, Dare, Dominate.' Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.