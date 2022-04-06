Sri Lanka economic crisis: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her heartfelt post; read comments

Social media users took a major dig at Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for her post on Sri Lanka economic crisis; read on

The biggest economic crisis has hit Sri Lanka, and the country is going through a difficult period due to a lack of food, gasoline, and medication. There is also a regular power outage lasting several hours. According to reports, even exams have been cancelled owing to a scarcity of ink and paper.



Following the latest news on the Sri Lankan Crisis, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is originally from Sri Lanka, made a heartfelt post. Later, the actress was being ridiculed mercilessly and trolled for the same. Instead of creating a post, netizens advised Jacqueline to use her resources/income.

"Support SriLanka by being in SriLanka, use your resources by being there. It will be more helpful," one of the social media users commented. "Atleast donate something for your country, instead of 2minutes prayers.

@jacquelinef143, another netizen said. Another SM user said, "Then do some charity what's the meaning in keeping post. Even i can post nothing happens."

Jacqueline had shared a picture of solidarity that depicted hands lifting the sword from the flag. She wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through. I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. To my country and countrymen, I hope this situation comes to an end soon and through peaceful means and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!"