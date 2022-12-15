Who is Shanwaz Shaikh? Meet Devoleena Bhattacharjee's husband; TV actress drops wedding photos

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also known as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has announced her wedding on Instagram with Shanwaz Shaikh, her gym trainer. After the wedding, the actor released the first photos, writing, "And yes happily I can say I am taken & yes shonu."

Soon after, Devoleena's post went viral and took the internet by storm. It left her fans speculating whether she got married.

In the post, the actress can be seen a red net saree while her husband donned a black suit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️."

Vishal Singh, Devoleena's Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa co-star, was among the numerous guests at the wedding. He could be seen holding her hand as they posed for a photo. Shanwaz is holding his wife in one of the

Devoleena and her spouse were married in a low-key ceremony in Lonavala, according to sources. This was done because Shanwaz and his family did not want it to be a big event. "It was a modest wedding, exactly as Devoleena and her boyfriend had envisioned. They had been preparing their wedding for a long time, and it was just being postponed. They've been talking about taking their relationship to the next level for over two years. "And they eventually took the plunge, and they are quite satisfied," an insider added.

On Wednesday (Dec 13), the pair chose a court marriage. A haldi ceremony was also held, which was exclusively attended by family and close friends. They will most likely celebrate in Mumbai shortly.