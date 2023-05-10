Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert

Hollywood star Robert De Niro revealed he had welcomed a 7th child while talking about his latest film, About My Father. This news fueled the affair rumours with Tiffany Chen in August 2021.

Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor, appeared in The Intern, starring Robert De Niro. Following his November 2018 divorce from former Grace Hightower, the Academy Award winner was reportedly seen dating Tiffany Chen in August 2021. While Robert and Chen first sparked dating rumours with their PDA-filled outing, the duo had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

Despite their several European getaways and dinner outings, neither De Niro nor Chen has publicly discussed the state of their relationship. Chen's exploits as a renowned martial arts professional have been widely publicised. She talked in detail about the individuals she surrounds herself with in an interview with Inside Kung-Fu Magazine in 2011.

"Surrounding yourself with good people creates a symbiotic relationship that makes everyone's quality of life go up exponentially," she told to the Magazine.

During a sit-down with ET Canada in May to talk about parenting and his most recent film, About My Father, Robert De Niro disclosed that he had welcomed a seventh child, although he did not identify with whom.

De Niro has six children from previous marriages. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, have two children: Drena and Raphael. With his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, he had twin boys, Julian and Aaron, in 1995. De Niro has two children with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower: Elliot and Helen Grace.

Who is Tiffany Chen?

Chen is a martial arts expert with an excellent CV, having won hundreds of gold medals and international titles over her career. In actuality, the athlete is the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. Chen and was born into a kung-fu household. In February 2011, she was honoured in the martial arts magazine's Hall of Fame as competitor of the year. "My plan has always been to learn how to be as great as my father," she explained to the publication.

Because of her remarkable martial arts experience, she was cast in a movie part that matched her abilities – a role that first brought her to the Oscar-winning actor. They met while filming the 2015 film The Intern, where she portrayed a Tai Chi instructor who assisted De Niro's character.

The couple fuelled relationship rumours in August 2021 when they were pictured holding hands while vacationing in the South of France. They were observed walking down to a luxurious boat, where they joined a group of pals.

They were later photographed kissing on the boat, as seen in images acquired by The Daily Mail. According to the allegation, the expensive yacht belongs to De Niro's millionaire business associate James Packer. In March 2023, Chen and De Niro were seen leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. According to images acquired by the Daily Mail, they were seen alongside Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal, who dined with them.