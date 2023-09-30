Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this

    A few weeks back, Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran was arrested for cheating a business of Rs 16 crore. Now, Ravinder's wife Mahalakshmi revealed to her friends that the filmmaker cheated and married her.

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Mahalakshmi is one of the most renowned actresses in the Tamil entertainment industry and enjoys a huge fan base on social media. The actress recently made headlines after her husband, Ravinder Chandrasekharan, was arrested. 

    Ravinder Chandrasekharan is a popular producer in the Tamil showbiz and has been accused of cheating a businessman. After Ravinder’s arrest, Mahalakshmi was in shock and had been waiting for the court to approve his bail plea. Meanwhile, the court has rejected the same, and Ravinder will remain in custody. Now, Mahalakshmi has allegedly made some shocking comments about Ravinder, which is currently creating a stir on social media. 

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this RBA

    According to reports, Mahalakshmi told her friends that Ravinder cheated on her and married her. She further says that she does not have any information regarding Ravinder’s fraud case. He had kept all these things secret from her knowledge before the marriage. Now, this topic has become a major topic of discussion.


    Ravinder Chandrasekharan was arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman named Balaji of Rs 15.83 crore. He is a resident of Chennai. Ravinder is allegedly preparing fake documents that promised the investor a substantial return on their investment in a project designed to produce electricity from solid waste.

    Reports suggest that Ravinder shared a proposal with Balaji about the scheme to generate electricity from solid waste. He also asked Balaji if he could increase his investment and become a partner in the venture. Trusting this proposal, Balaji lent Rs 16 crore to Ravinder, and he cheated him. After this, Balaji registered a complaint against Ravinder in the Chennai Central Crime Branch.

    Who is Ravinder Chandrasekharan? Did his wife Mahalakshmi call him a cheater? Read this RBA

    In response to this complaint, the police opened an investigation and launched a case, which resulted in Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s detention. The investigation is currently underway.

    Talking about his personal life, Ravinder Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi tied the knot last year in September. It was an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Mahalakshmi was earlier married to Anil. The duo got divorced in 2019 for a variety of reasons.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5 rkn

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4 RBA

    The Kardashians: Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud to Timothee Chalamet; know what is in THIS season 4

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic" RKK

    Alia Bhatt recalls struggling days says, "Mahesh Bhatt had no money, bunch of flops, alcoholic"

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Recent Stories

    No boarding school Its German President seat German Envoy to India points error in an ad avv

    'No boarding school! It's German President's seat': German Envoy to India points error in an ad

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5 rkn

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma and team Binita-Geetha cruise into finals osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy cruise into finals

    RBI extends date to deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07 2023 gcw

    RBI extends deadline to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07, 2023

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack RKK

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon