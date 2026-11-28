Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes has opened up about his bladder cancer diagnosis, urging fans not to ignore unusual symptoms. He credits an early warning sign and a friend's advice for helping him receive timely and effective treatment.

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Frakes, best known for his role in the popular sci-fi series ‘Star Trek’, has opened up about his battle with bladder cancer and the unexpected sign that led to his diagnosis. According to PEOPLE magazine, the 74-year-old actor shared his experience during an episode of his podcast ‘Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny’, which he hosts with his ‘Star Trek’ co-star Brent Spiner. Frakes revealed that he first noticed something unusual when his urine turned pink just a day before he was due to attend a fan convention in Phoenix. Recalling the moment, Frakes said he initially wondered if it could be linked to something he had eaten. However, after looking up the possible reasons, he decided to seek medical help. “The night before … my pee was pink,” Frakes recalled. “I was unnerved, and I started to read about it, and it said, ‘Well, if you eat a lot of beets.’ And I was gonna use the beets excuse, except [they’re] not my favourite food group. So [Spiner] said, ‘You gotta call your doc.’ ”

Following his friend’s advice, Frakes contacted his doctor, who referred him to urologist Dr. Ram Narayanan. The actor then underwent a cystoscopy, a procedure that allows doctors to examine the inside of the bladder. During the examination, doctors found cancerous growths in his bladder. Frakes said the discovery came at the right time, as the cancer could have spread to the bladder muscles if left untreated. “In the cystoscopy, we discovered there was cancer in my bladder,” Frakes shared. “Which, if we didn’t get to fast, it would go to the muscle of the bladder, which would become more of a meal.”

Dr. Narayanan, who also appeared on the podcast, explained that the actor’s condition caused painless bleeding in his urine. He said that seeing blood in the urine without experiencing pain should not be ignored. Explaining why the symptom needed immediate attention, the doctor said, “So when it’s painless blood that you see with your eyes, that’s always a red flag, no matter where you are.” Frakes agreed with the doctor’s warning and recalled how he had also been concerned when he first noticed the change. His co-host Brent Spiner also spoke about their conversation at the time. “I knew it was a red flag!” Frakes exclaimed, prompting Spiner to add, “You did say, you asked me. He said, ‘What do you think?’ And I was like… ‘That’s probably not a good thing.’ ”

Doctors scheduled a blue light cystoscopy to remove the cancerous growths. Frakes underwent the procedure just three days after his initial diagnosis. Recalling the quick treatment, the actor said, “This happened Friday after the Tuesday cystoscopy. That’s the part that I found blessed by. At the end of it, [Narayanan] says, ‘I think we got it all.’ And if we hadn’t, it would have gone into the muscle of my …, ” Frakes said, to which Narayanan finished, “the bladder muscle.” Following the procedure, Frakes underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment. The actor also revealed that his initial examination showed that his prostate was enlarged. Recalling what his doctor had told him, Frakes said it was “‘the size of a small town’”. After completing his cancer treatment, he also underwent prostate surgery to remove the tissue that was blocking the normal flow of urine. Frakes said that he had initially shared the news of his cancer diagnosis only with his family and close friends. He decided to speak about his experience publicly to encourage others not to ignore unusual changes in their bodies and seek medical help without delay. (ANI)