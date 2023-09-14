Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos)

Meera Nandan, a Malayalam actress, got engaged to Sreeju in a dreamlike wedding. The actress shared photos from the occasion on social media. Meera Nandan predominantly acts in Malayalam films. In 2014, she started her new chapter in Dubai, working as a Radio Jockey on Radio Red 94.7 FM.

Meera Nandan got engaged to Sreeju in a private wedding in Kerala. She met her fiance on a matrimonial website, and after a few encounters, they agreed to marry. Meera took to Instagram on September 13 to post photos of her engagement. The couple's engagement was a family event, and congratulations flooded in.

Meera Nandan mostly appears in Malayalam films. She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. On September 13, Meera took to her Instagram page to introduce her fiance Sreeja to the world. She captioned the pictures, "For life (sic)."

Meera Nandan and Sreeju met on a dating website. Sreeju travelled from London to Dubai to meet Meera after their parents agreed to the arrangement. And they clicked right away. Their wedding plans will be revealed soon.

Who is Meera Nandan?

Meera Nandan made her Malayalam film debut as the female lead in Lal Jose's renowned film Mulla. Her first encounter with the camera was in a commercial for Mohanlal's Taste Buds. Following an audition for Asianet Television's acclaimed reality show Idea Star Singer in 2007, she became an anchor for the show. She has been on television as a host on Amrita TV and Jeevan TV throughout the years.

Meera relocated to Dubai in 2014 to work as a radio DJ. She continues to work in movies alongside her radio career in Radio Red 94.7 FM in Dubai. Bash Mohammed's comedy-drama film Ennalum Ente Aliya was her most recent production.