Govinda’s rumoured relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar is back in the spotlight after the duo was spotted together at Lalbaugcha Raja, sparking fresh curiosity about the actress and their connection.

Govinda is once again making headlines after he was spotted at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar on Tuesday night. The appearance came just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja visited the same pandal alone, bringing fresh attention to the actor’s personal life.

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is an emerging actress who is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Govinda in his upcoming film Roopa. Govinda introduced her to the media in July while announcing the project. Reports have also linked her to another upcoming Govinda project, Duniyadari, although details about the film and her role have not been officially announced.

Not much is publicly known about Komal’s personal background. Reports identify her as being from Uttar Pradesh, but details about her education, family and age have not been widely disclosed. She has, however, maintained a presence on social media and has shared photographs and videos with her followers.

Why Is Komal Linked To Govinda?

Komal’s name became associated with Govinda after the two were spotted together publicly, including at Mumbai airport. The speculation intensified after Sunita Ahuja publicly discussed the actress and made allegations about Govinda’s relationship with her. Govinda’s manager, however, denied claims that the actor was planning a second marriage and said he remains married to Sunita.

Their latest appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja has now reignited the rumours. However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are romantically involved.

Interestingly, claims that Komal was wearing sindoor during the Ganpati visit also circulated online. A Times of India fact-check reported that vermillion was applied during the religious ritual, rather than showing that she had arrived wearing sindoor.