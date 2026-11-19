Late Kannada actress B. Saroja Devi's adopted daughter Indu Samarth has ventured into the hospitality industry by launching luxury restaurant Noira in Bengaluru, marking an exciting new chapter in her professional journey.

Late Kannada actress and 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' B. Saroja Devi's adopted daughter Indu Samarth (Indira Parameshwari) has officially stepped into the hospitality and business world. In early November 2026, she grandly inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art luxury restaurant named 'Noira' in Bengaluru.

Sandalwood Stars Gather

The grand opening of Indu Samarth's new venture saw a huge turnout of stars from the Kannada film industry. Many Sandalwood celebrities gathered on one platform to wish the new restaurant well. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Sumalatha Ambareesh, actress Priyanka Upendra and her husband, Golden Star Ganesh's wife Shilpa and their daughter, actress Amulya and her husband, Lovely Star Prem and his wife, and producer Rockline Venkatesh were among the many prominent film industry figures who attended.

The Indira Gandhi Connection and an Eco-Friendly Farmhouse

B. Saroja Devi's adopted daughter's original name is Indira Parameshwari. Out of admiration for her favorite leader, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Saroja Devi named her adopted daughter 'Indira'. In the Sandalwood cinema circles, she is popularly known as 'Indu'.

Even before entering the business world, Indu Samarth had made news with her unique taste. Recently, she built a beautiful traditional-style farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Instead of modern concrete structures, this bungalow is built in a highly eco-friendly manner using only tiles and bricks, earning everyone's appreciation. Now, starting a new chapter in the business field with the 'Noira' restaurant, Indu Samarth is receiving a flood of wishes from fans and cinema celebrities.