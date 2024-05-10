Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Indian-Mexican UmaSofia Srivastava? Why did she give up her Miss Teen USA title?

    Indian-Mexican origin UmaSofia Srivastava is an American beauty pageant titleholder, who was crowned Miss Teen USA 2023.

    Who is Indian-Mexican UmaSofia Srivastava? Why did she give up her Miss Teen USA title? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 10, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Indian-Mexican origin UmaSofia Srivastava who was given the title of Miss Teen USA last year, turned up her title on Wednesday. Srivastava stated that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation".

    UmaSofia Srivastava's Instagram post

    Miss Teen USA's response to UmaSofia

    In an Instagram post, Miss Teen USA congratulated her for her services and stated, "We respect and support UmaSofia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is our primary focus."

    About UmaSofia Srivastava

    UmaSofia Srivastava, an American beauty pageant titleholder, was crowned Miss Teen USA 2023. She had already been crowned Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2023. She was the first New Jersey entrant to win Miss Teen-USA.

    After winning Miss New Jersey Teen USA, Srivastava represented New Jersey in Miss Teen USA 2023, where she won the nationally televised competition in Reno, Nevada on September 28, 2023. She became the first titleholder of East-Indian/Mexican ethnicity, and the second straight titleholder of East-Indian descent, following Faron Medhi of Nebraska's victory in 2022.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

    Entertainment Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni , childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives osf

    Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives

    Mothers Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship ATG EAI

    Mother's Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

    Recent Stories

    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts vkp

    BESCOM launches WhatsApp numbers for quicker resolution of electrical issues in 8 districts

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read

    Bengaluru secures Rs 1,500 crore loan from World Bank to combat floods, canal repairs vkp

    Bengaluru secures Rs 1,500 crore loan from World Bank to combat floods, canal repairs

    Air India Express Strike: Kannur Airport incurs loss of Rs 5 crores in two days; report anr

    Air India Express Strike: Kannur Airport incurs loss of Rs 5 crores in two days; report

    Gold rate on May 10: 22/24 carat price dips on Akshaya Tritiya 2024? gcw

    Gold rate on May 10: 22/24 carat price dips on Akshaya Tritiya 2024?

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon