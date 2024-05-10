Who is Indian-Mexican UmaSofia Srivastava? Why did she give up her Miss Teen USA title?

Indian-Mexican origin UmaSofia Srivastava who was given the title of Miss Teen USA last year, turned up her title on Wednesday. Srivastava stated that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation".

UmaSofia Srivastava's Instagram post

Miss Teen USA's response to UmaSofia

In an Instagram post, Miss Teen USA congratulated her for her services and stated, "We respect and support UmaSofia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is our primary focus."

About UmaSofia Srivastava

UmaSofia Srivastava, an American beauty pageant titleholder, was crowned Miss Teen USA 2023. She had already been crowned Miss New Jersey Teen USA 2023. She was the first New Jersey entrant to win Miss Teen-USA.

After winning Miss New Jersey Teen USA, Srivastava represented New Jersey in Miss Teen USA 2023, where she won the nationally televised competition in Reno, Nevada on September 28, 2023. She became the first titleholder of East-Indian/Mexican ethnicity, and the second straight titleholder of East-Indian descent, following Faron Medhi of Nebraska's victory in 2022.

