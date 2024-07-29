Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this

Actress Brigida Saga shared an Instagram post with filmmaker and actor Vignesh Karthick in which the two are seen in the attire of a bride and groom. The actress was featured in South films like Garudan, Master and Velan.

Brigida Saga, known for her roles in South Indian films such as Garudan, Master, and Velan, has allegedly married a well-known director. The actress's latest social media post has sparked interest among admirers, who were taken aback by the unexpected statement. However, is this a wedding announcement or something else? The actress shared an Instagram image with filmmaker and actor Vignesh Karthick, in which the two are dressed as bride and groom.

Fans have speculated about the surprising coupling after seeing the photograph. Brigida is seen wearing traditional red bridal clothing, looking like the epitome of South Indian beauty. Vignesh wears an off-white traditional suit that is common among South Indian males. The two are shown staring affectionately at one other, smiling happily while wearing matching varmalas. The photo was shared without a caption, leading to suspicions and speculation regarding its purpose.

Netizens and fans expressed their feelings in the comments area. A first user wrote, “Looks like a movie promotion.” A second fan stated, “Excited for your next movie.” While a third fan shared, “He is already married and has a baby, it’s just a movie promotion.” Some users even wished the couple “congratulations,” while others posted a shocked emoticon to express surprise.

According to some accounts, the photographs are part of a marketing for the actress' next collaboration with Vignesh Karthick. There has been no official announcement from the project's creators or possible cast members as yet.

The actress recently appeared in the Tamil film Garudan, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. Soori, M Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan play prominent parts in the film. It is produced by Vetrimaaran and K Kumar under the names Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios.

