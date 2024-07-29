Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's what happened when a fan called Karan Johar UNCLE in London; see FUNNY video

    Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was annoyed after a fan called him 'uncle' in the streets of London who is there for a holiday with his children, Roohi and Yash.

    Karan Johar, a Bollywood filmmaker, did not look pleased when a fan greeted him as 'uncle' at a recent appearance. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker is vacationing in London with his two children, Roohi and Yash. Over the weekend, Karan went out for what appeared to be a coffee run and was immediately noticed by the locals. Karan posed for a few snaps and selfies with admirers.

    An delighted fan, who goes by the Instagram name @zanethad and is claimed to be a social media influencer, observed Karan from a distance and wanted to film a brief video with him. When he contacted Karan, he asked for a video. Karan agreed. However, Karan was unprepared for what came next. In the video shared on Instagram, the fan said, “Hi uncle,” leaving Karan in shock. “Did you just call me uncle?” Karan said in disbelief before he walked away. “Thanks for the collab uncle,” the social media user wrote in the caption while sharing the video.

    When a social media user pointed out that Zanethad’s conduct was ‘rude’, he clarified, “He liked it, came back to me afterwards and asked me for a selfie!” He added, “I have it lol, he knows who I am. He reposted the vid to his story lol.”

    Fans took to the comment area and reacted to Karan’s reaction. “Guts,” one commented. Another thought that Kareena Kapoor accompanied Karan. “Kareena’s laugh in the background,” another added. A few fans also reacted to the video on Reddit.

    “Frankly speaking the one who has to be judged and criticised here is that influencer, not KJo. He did that on purpose to irk KJo. And at the current day and age, you need to be careful when addressing someone as uncle and aunty, Everyone doesn’t like that,” a fan wrote. “This is just rude cause he planned on irking him to get a reaction and post it for clout. But lowkey funny,” added another.

