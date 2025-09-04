TV actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune for allegedly raping a woman at a Delhi house party washroom in August, with the victim later naming him as the sole accused in the FIR.

TV actor Ashish Kapoor, aged 40, has been arrested in Pune on rape charges. He is accused of allegedly raping a woman in a washroom during a party held in Delhi last month (August). Reports suggest that Kapoor met the woman through Instagram. Police tracked him from Delhi to Goa and finally arrested him in Pune.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Ashish Kapoor is a Delhi-based TV actor born on October 17, 1984. He gained popularity with the show Dekha Ek Khwaab, which starred Priyal Gor. Over the years, he has appeared in several popular TV serials.

Ashish Kapoor’s Personal Life

Ashish’s personal life has often been in the spotlight. During Dekha Ek Khwaab, he was romantically linked with co-star Priyal Gor, but their relationship ended amicably, and they remain friends.

Later, Ashish dated Albanian model Ilda Kroni for two years. Their breakup was reportedly bitter. In April 2021, he got engaged to producer Pearl Grey. They met on the sets of Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya 2, where Ashish acted and Pearl was the executive producer. The couple even got matching “Till death do us apart” tattoos, but they parted ways a year after their engagement.

Social Media Presence

Ashish was once very active on social media but has since deleted his Instagram account. He still has an unverified Facebook page with over 27,000 followers, though it hasn’t been updated since August 18.