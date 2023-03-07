Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend

    Anicka Vikramman, a south actress, detailed graphic tales of her ex-boyfriend torturing her. She posted many images of her damaged face.

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Anicka Vikramman, who has mostly appeared in Tamil films, has shared graphic details of her ex-boyfriend abusing and strangling her. The actress resorted to Facebook to reveal photographs of her bruised face and a lengthy letter about her ordeal. She also stated that she had received threats.

    Anicka revealed how her ex-boyfriend tormented and suffocated her. She posted images of her damaged face, a copy of a chat she had with her ex-boyfriend, and stories of how he choked and beat her. 

     

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend RBA

    The caption of her post could be read, “Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously (sic).”
    Further adding, “The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week I missed insta (sic).”

    Also Read: Malayalam actress Anicka Vikhraman claims ex-boyfriend Anoop Pillai assaulted her; pictures go viral

    The actress also talked up about her allegedly violent relationship with now-ex-BF Anoop. Her severe and black bruises are visible in the photos. The entire affair shocked her fans and followers, who sympathised with the actress and demanded harsh punishment for the perpetrators.

    Who is Anicka Vikhraman?
    Anicka Vikhraman is a Tamil and Malayalam actress who debuted as a female lead in the film 'K'. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film 'Enga Pattan Parthiya.' She also had a significant part in another film, Vishamakaran.
     

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra vma

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez Holi via heartfelt love letter; know details

    RRR star Alia Bhatt is on Impactful International Women of 2023 list; know who all are there on it RBA

    RRR star Alia Bhatt is on Impactful International Women of 2023 list; know who all are there on it

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females vma

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Police ups security issues public advisory for Holi Shab e Barat gcw

    Delhi Police ups security, issues public advisory for Holi, Shab-e-Barat

    Japan s new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details AJR

    Japan's new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details

    WPL 2023: Mandhana admits RCB were below par against Mumbai Indians; promises strong comeback snt

    WPL 2023: Mandhana admits RCB were below par against Mumbai Indians; promises strong comeback

    Holi 2023: 3 spirits to ensure that you have blast in colorful festival to fullest vma

    Holi 2023: 3 spirits to ensure that you have blast in colorful festival to fullest

    Twitter to increase character limit to 10000 soon confirms CEO Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter to increase character limit to 10,000 soon, confirms CEO Elon Musk

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon