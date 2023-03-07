Who is Anicka Vikhraman, know the Malayalam actress' tragic story, when she was tortured by her ex-boyfriend

Anicka Vikramman, a south actress, detailed graphic tales of her ex-boyfriend torturing her. She posted many images of her damaged face.

Anicka Vikramman, who has mostly appeared in Tamil films, has shared graphic details of her ex-boyfriend abusing and strangling her. The actress resorted to Facebook to reveal photographs of her bruised face and a lengthy letter about her ordeal. She also stated that she had received threats.

Anicka revealed how her ex-boyfriend tormented and suffocated her. She posted images of her damaged face, a copy of a chat she had with her ex-boyfriend, and stories of how he choked and beat her.

The caption of her post could be read, “Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously (sic).”

Further adding, “The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I ll start posting pics from this week I missed insta (sic).”

The actress also talked up about her allegedly violent relationship with now-ex-BF Anoop. Her severe and black bruises are visible in the photos. The entire affair shocked her fans and followers, who sympathised with the actress and demanded harsh punishment for the perpetrators.

Who is Anicka Vikhraman?

Anicka Vikhraman is a Tamil and Malayalam actress who debuted as a female lead in the film 'K'. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film 'Enga Pattan Parthiya.' She also had a significant part in another film, Vishamakaran.

