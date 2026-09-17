Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartfelt birthday wish for husband Nick Jonas on social media. The post included a carousel of pictures, including one of them kissing, and an adorable video of their daughter, Malti Marie.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to her husband, singer Nick Jonas, dropping a candid carousel of pictures on social media. PeeCee, in her post, shared a photo of herself playfully kissing Nick. She followed up with solo pictures of Nick Jonas captured at different occasions. She wrapped up the series with an adorable video of their daughter, Malti Marie. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdYcl3Rm0h5/ “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you Gaga. Sound on,” she wrote. Fans quickly took to the comment section and wished Nick, showering the couple with much love and warmth.

Madhu Chopra's Warm Message for Son-in-law

On the other hand, Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra also penned a warm message for her son-in-law. “Happy Birthday, @nickjonas. So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You’re not just my son-in-law, but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have our family mean so much. Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!” she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdXOEpWE1n8/

Priyanka and Nick's Journey

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance and have since welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple have maintained a balance between public appearances and private family life, occasionally offering fans glimpses of their moments together through social media.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Priyanka will soon return to Indian cinema with the action-adventure film 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the film is scheduled for release in April 2027. (ANI)