Whitney Leavitt celebrates a record-breaking Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' and reunites with DWTS partner Mark Ballas. She balances stage success with offstage controversy from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' relying on her inner circle.

Reality star and actor Whitney Leavitt is navigating a whirlwind start to 2026, balancing Broadway success with personal challenges while relying on a tight-knit support system, according to People. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star made her Broadway debut on February 2 as Roxie Hart in Chicago, driving the long-running show to its highest weekly ticket sales in nearly three decades. Her run, extended twice, continues through May 3.

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DWTS Partner Mark Ballas Joins the Cast

Adding to the excitement, Leavitt is set to reunite with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas, who joins the production as Billy Flynn on April 6. "It feels overwhelming, but it's overwhelming in a good way," Leavitt said, reflecting on the past two months, according to People.

Balancing Act: Offstage Turmoil

Offstage, however, the period has been equally intense. March saw the release of season four of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, alongside controversy surrounding halted production for season five amid domestic violence investigations involving co-star Taylor Frankie Paul. Leavitt has largely stayed quiet, emphasising only that "the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first, " according to People.

Leaning on an Inner Circle

Through it all, she credits her inner circle -- including husband Conner, family, and close friends -- for keeping her grounded. "I keep my circle small," she said, "and those are the people that help me stay level-headed."

Forging a Bond On and Off Stage

That circle now includes Ballas, with whom she shares a strong bond forged during their time on Dancing with the Stars. "We connected right away," Leavitt recalled, noting that their chemistry will naturally translate to the stage, according to People. Ballas echoed the sentiment, praising their shared work ethic and natural synergy. Despite limited rehearsal time, he expressed confidence in their dynamic, saying he's looking forward to bringing it to a Broadway audience.