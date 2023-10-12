Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    When Kannur Squad star Mammootty revealed remuneration for his 1993 film 'Jackpot'; Read

    Malayalam veteran actor Mammootty's film 'Jackpot' was released in 1993. In an old interview, the megastar revealed the remuneration he received for the film. The actor was last seen in Kannur Squad directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

    When Kannur Squad star Mammootty revealed his remuneration for his 1993 film 'Jackpot'
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    It is a known fact that Malayalam megastar Mammootty earns whopping remuneration for his films. Fans will not be in the least bit surprised by Mammootty's present salary, despite the fact that he has not yet disclosed it. However, Mammootty has revealed the remuneration from his 1993 film "Jackpot," and it is currently the topic of discussion on social media.

    Kannur Squad: Director makes his father proud with grand success of Mammootty starrer after 34 years; Read

    'Jackpot' is a 1993 film directed by Jomon starring Mammootty with Kannada actor R N Sudarshan playing the antagonist. The soundtrack was composed by Ilaiyaraaja, with lyrics written by Bichu Thirumala.

    Mammootty made the revelation in an old interview when he was asked about the remuneration. He first said that the remuneration varies in various languages. When asked how much in Malayalam, the Big B star revealed that the remuneration he received for the 1993 film 'Jackpot' was Rs 4.25 lakh.

    The Megastar was last seen in 'Kannur Squad' and it turned out to be a surprising hit film. It has already entered the Rs 50 crore club. The film is successfully running in more than 100 theatres outside Kerala too.  The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany.

    The real-life Kannur Squad, led by former Kannur SP Sreejith, served as inspiration for the movie. The film only concentrates on four police officers, as opposed to the nine members of the original squad, which is still in operation. The dialogue with actual police officers helped to carefully craft the script.

    The film's squad members are portrayed by Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Video Icon