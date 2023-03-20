Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Kamal Haasan asked Rani Mukerji to remove makeup during 'Hey Ram'; know what happened next

    Rani Mukerji birthday special: During the Indian Cinema Festival in Melbourne (2018), Rani Mukerji discusses her experience working with Kamal Haasan on Hey Ram and other projects.

    Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji will celebrate her 45th birthday tomorrow (March 21). Rani Mukerji has been in the entertainment industry since 1997. Rani recently gave one of the most outstanding performances in her latest film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and others are important in the film.

    A few years back, Rani Mukerji attended the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and spoke about the first day when she arrived on the sets of 'Hey Ram' and met veteran actor Kamal Haasan.  

    Rani was surprised when actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who was already on the set, urged her to wash off her makeup. She stated that Kamal Haasan was a tremendous inspiration for her during the filmmaking process.

    She said, "Hey Ram was a turning point. I went to the set, and Kamal Haasan told me to wash off my makeup. So I went back to my room, dabbed my face and came back. Kamal sir asked me to go back again and wash my face. I then removed all my makeup and for the first time, I felt confident. Back then, heroines were expected to put a lot of makeup and that was normal. But he changed me. I think an artist should be able to forget about their looks, hair and weight. Rather, the focus should be on their act on screen. That's when you truly evolve."

    Hey Ram (2000), was a Tamil-Hindi bilingual about India's partition and Mahatma Gandhi's killing by Nathuram Godse. Shah Rukh Khan also had a brief part in the film.

    About Rani Mukerji:
    Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. Rani rose to prominence after participating in various films, including Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Rani has appeared in several popular films, including Black, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara.

    We wish Rani Mukerji a very happy birthday!
     

