    Adipurush: Prabhas film Adipurush's promotion to start from Ram Navami; read details

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Even though the teaser released last year received a negative reception and the filmmakers took a break to work on the VFX, die-hard fans are eager to see the picture in theatres.

    Other moviegoers were even enraged with Om Raut since the producers kept a deafening silence on any fresh information and the promotions had yet to begin. Now, as the release date approaches, people are eager to learn more about it.

    Finally, we have the most recent information on the film's advertising strategy: the Adipurush team plans to resume their campaign on March 30, which is Ram Navami. "Adipurush commemorates the triumph of good over evil," according to sources. It's a reworking of the Indian classic Ramayana, and what better day to launch their advertising campaign than Ram Navami? Prabhas is leading the development of a brand-new asset, which will be released on March 30, 2023."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)


    According to the source, the asset will mostly centre on Lord Ram. "The asset will be timed to coincide with the birth of Lord Ram," the person stated. The Adipirush crew is keeping all of their cards close to their breast and will reveal a caravan in May, closer to the release date.

    The Om Raut-directed picture, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, is expected to be one of the largest in Indian cinema. Sunny Singh has been cast as Laxman by the production crew.

    Meanwhile, following Adipurush, Prabhas will be featured in the Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar, which is set to be released on September 28, 2023. This will be followed by Nag Ashwin's Project K, confirmed for a Sankranti 2024 release. The actor's credits include filmmaker Maruthi's horror comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, and a Siddharth Anand feature. He has also agreed to star in a mythological drama directed by Prashanth Neel for Dil Raju. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for additional information.

