'When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika Arora discusses sex, marriage with her son Arhaan (WATCH)

After Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora will speak on Arhaan's podcast about sex, marriage, and social media. 'When did you lose your virginity?' Malaika asks her son. Her question left Arhaan speechless.

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are preparing for a heated discussion on an upcoming edition of their vodcast, Dumb Biryani. Following Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Malaika will come as a guest on Arhaan's vodcast to talk sex, marriage and social media.

In a preview posted on the vodcast's official Instagram page, Malaika asks Arhaan when he first had sex. “When did you lose your virginity?” The Bollywood diva asks her son. Malaika’s question left Arhaan speechless.

Arhaan also asks her mother, “Are you a social climber?” To which, she refused. He then asks the most unavoidable question: “When are you getting married is my next question?”

In the last episode, actors Arbaaz and Sohail Khan spoke about their relationship with Salman Khan. “We are very close. When we were young, we were, of course, staying together. Then we started working and moved out of home. One (Salman) hasn’t gotten married, but we (him and Sohail) got married and separated also, and then I got remarried,” he said.

Arbaaz continued, “The thing is, we may not be there when we’re doing individual things, but we are together in crisis. That’s when people usually run away from each other,” he said, adding, “Salman and I might not meet often or communicate that often but if he realises I am in strife, that man isn’t going to hesitate, whether it’s me, Sohail, or anybody else.”

Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before the couple split in 2016. They were formally divorced in 2017. They have a son together named Arhaan. In December 2023, he married makeup artist Sshura Khan at the residence of sister Arpita in Mumbai. Malaika, on the other hand, is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.