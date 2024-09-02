Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What will Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda study at IIM Ahmedabad?

    The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad introduced a new two-year online MBA program in January of this year. Navya Naveli Nanda will be studying the blended (hybrid) program that includes on-campus, in-person, and live interactive online sessions.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, is in the news. Usually, everything involving the Bachchan family becomes a major deal. Unlike Big B and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya and her mother Shweta Bachchan did not pursue a career in acting. They went on to take other routes and recently, during the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode, we witnessed Amitabh Bachchan lavish love on Navya and praise her for the good work she performs, saying that she independently leads programs to empower women and does so from her resources. He was quite proud to inform me that Navya has been doing everything on her own and enjoys her profession.

    Navya Naveli Nanda revealed on Instagram that she is going to IIM Ahmedabad. She shared a couple of photos from there and remarked, "Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next two years... with the best people and faculty! Blended Postgraduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026." Following this, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan lavished her with love. This is the most talked-about item in.

    About Navya's Blended Postgraduate Programme (BPGP)

    Her friends in the entertainment world also complimented her and many people have wondered what the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) is about. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad introduced a new two-year online MBA program in January of this year. It is a blended (hybrid) program that includes on-campus, in-person, and live interactive online sessions.

    IIM Ahmedabad's course is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs with at least three years of experience. The program fee is Rs 20 lakhs, excluding the cost of travel and lodging for campus modules. Those aged 24 as of June 30, 2024 (i.e., born on or before June 30, 2000). There is no maximum age limit. Applicants to IIM Ahmedabad must have a bachelor's degree/CA/CS/ICWA or equivalent in any discipline. He/she must have at least 50% aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA from any recognized university.

    The admission process for the 2024-2026 class took place between February and May, with the IAT exam held on May 19 and 26. Navya has taken admission, which means she has met all of the requirements, including passing the IAT exam and the interview after being shortlisted.

