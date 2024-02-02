'What the Hell Navya': Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sweta Bachchan tackles women's decision making

What The Hell Navya Season 2 features Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda discussing women's decision-making in work and home. The trio explores challenges faced by financially independent women, debating societal perspectives on equality and shedding light on the dynamics of modern households

In the highly anticipated second season of 'What The Hell Navya,' Navya Naveli Nanda brings together her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, renowned actress Jaya Bachchan, for a candid and crucial conversation about women's roles in decision-making both at work and home. The trio explores the challenges faced by financially independent women and the disparities they encounter in wielding influence.

In the inaugural episode of the podcast, the three generations of Bachchan women delve into the nuanced topic of women without privileges striving to make significant strides in the world. The discussion becomes particularly thought-provoking when addressing the issue of whether financially independent women truly have an equal say at the decision-making table, both at home and in professional settings.

Shweta Bachchan initiates the conversation by expressing her belief that women do have a say, but it may not be entirely equal. However, Navya Naveli Nanda offers a different perspective, asserting that women, especially when it comes to decisions about the family and home, often hold a significant role. Jaya Bachchan, the seasoned actress, challenges this notion, emphasizing that traditional setups still necessitate women to seek approval, especially when it comes to budgetary matters.

Shweta counters this argument, highlighting the changing dynamics in modern households where women actively contribute to financial responsibilities. Despite this, Jaya Bachchan remains steadfast in her perspective, underlining the importance of altering societal mindsets to bring about real change. She suggests considering the viewpoints of women in more modest professions to gauge the extent of their decision-making power.

The debut episode of Season 2 also touches upon Jaya Bachchan's standing as a pop culture phenomenon. When asked about her feelings on the matter, she maintains a nonchalant stance, welcoming humor but expressing a desire for memes to be crafted more skillfully.

Additionally, Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about the persistent pressure she faces to pursue acting, given her illustrious family background. Despite societal expectations based on her looks, Navya, an entrepreneur, addresses the stereotype that beautiful women should only aspire to be actresses or models.