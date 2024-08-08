Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here

    The Lion’s Gate Portal, a significant astrological event, opens from July 28 to August 12, peaking on August 8. This alignment features the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius, and Orion’s Belt. It’s a prime time for manifestation, with the numerology of 8 enhancing transformation and personal growth opportunities

    What is Lion's Gate Portal? Here's how August 8's astrology will affect YOUR sign; Read here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 6:38 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 6:38 AM IST

    The Lion’s Gate Portal refers to the astrological alignment of the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius (the brightest star visible from Earth), the constellation Orion’s Belt, and Earth. This cosmic event occurs annually from July 28 to August 12, with August 8 being the most significant day, often considered the peak of this portal.

    This period is ideal for manifestation, a concept where you focus on your desires and actively work towards making them a reality. Charlotte Kirsten, a trauma psychologist, describes manifestation as the ability to ‘intentionally create your reality through beliefs or pattern actions.’ The number eight, prominent on August 8, symbolizes power, transformation, and change, and since 2024 is also an ‘eight year’ (with the digits summing to eight), this date offers a potent opportunity to envision and pursue your goals.

    Here’s how the Lion’s Gate Portal’s energy will influence each zodiac sign on August 8:

    Aries
    Reconnect with a past project that ignites your inner child. Embracing your passions will enhance your positivity and overall zest for life.

    Taurus
    Be open and honest with your loved ones about your goals and dreams. They might not only support you but also become enthusiastic cheerleaders for your journey.

    Gemini
    Communicate clearly with your friends when sharing your opinions. Stand firm in your beliefs, but approach discussions with sensitivity and understanding.

    Cancer
    Reflect on what abundance means to you. Cultivate a mindset of having everything you need and be grateful for what you already possess.

    Leo
    Harness your natural confidence to infuse more energy and dynamism into your life. Let go of self-doubt and ignore negative opinions to fully embrace your potential.

    Virgo
    Rather than delving deeply into self-analysis, focus on stillness. Use positive affirmations to appreciate your inner and outer qualities, and practice self-compassion.

    Libra
    Expand your social network. Connecting with a broader range of people could play a crucial role in achieving your future goals.

    Scorpio
    Boost your career by clarifying your future aspirations. The more specific you are about your goals, the easier it will be to achieve them.

    Sagittarius
    If you're yearning for new experiences or travel, use this portal to manifest those dreams. Be specific about your destinations, and you may be pleasantly surprised by your luck.

    Capricorn
    Trust your intuition, even if it feels unfamiliar. Pay attention to your gut feelings—they are guiding you toward necessary insights.

    Aquarius
    Invest in your relationships by giving your best effort. Strengthening connections with others can bring you fulfillment and help you achieve your goals.

    Pisces
    Avoid overloading yourself with responsibilities. Instead, engage in enjoyable activities without pressure and allow yourself to explore new beginnings.

