Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Movie theatres in West Bengal hesitant to screen 'The Kerala Story' despite SC order

    The cinema halls in West Bengal have not yet agreed to screen the film 'The Kerala Story', despite the Supreme Court putting a stay on the ban of the film. The SC observed that said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    West Bengal theatres hesitant to screen 'The Kerala Story' despite SC order
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 20, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    Kolkata: Despite the Supreme Court allowing the screening of "The Kerala Story" in West Bengal, no movie theatre has yet accepted the screening of the controversial film, which the state government had previously banned out of concern for "communal unrest."

    Satadeep Saha, the distributor of the film in Bengal, told PTI on Friday that none of the single screens and multiplexes in the state have come forward to show 'The Kerala Story' as yet, including theatres owned by his family. 

    Also read: Karnataka swearing-in: With Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, 8 Congress MLAs to take oath as cabinet ministers

    "We have asked the hall owners and multi-plex authorities that they can go ahead with the screening since there is no hurdle in showing Kerala Story now. But till now no one has picked up the move for release here Maybe they don't want to antagonise anyone," Saha told PTI.
        
    However, the Regional Head of Inox Amitabha Guha Thakurata told PTI "we are waiting for (state) government's formal orders."
        
    Director of the movie, Sudipto Sen at a  press conference on Friday claimed he has been told by several hall owners that they have been threatened "by certain quarters" and asked not to screen the film.
        
    Sen, who was speaking at a press meet here accompanied by the film's female lead Adah Sharma, claimed an estimated 1.5-2 crore people have already watched the movie all over the country, within two weeks after its release.
        
    'The Kerala Story' which was released in theatre halls on May 5, claims that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).
        
    The West Bengal government had earlier banned the movie claiming it feared communal disturbances if it was screened. 
        
    However, the Supreme Court overturned the ban on Thursday and allowed its screening with a disclaimer that the movie was a "fictionalised version" and there was no authentic data on claims on the number of women who converted to Islam.
        
    "We don't want to be embroiled in any controversy. I call upon Hon'ble chief minister Mamata Banerjee to kindly see the film herself and decide if it poses any threat to communal harmony or law and order disturbances," Sen said. 
        
    He said people should be allowed to decide whether they want to watch the film or not.
        
    "I am a Bengali, the production designer is a Bengali. We are shocked and disappointed that such a thing is happening in Bengal.

    "If security is not being provided to the theatre owners despite the SC order, we feel outraged, shocked," the movie director said.

    He pointed out how TMC leader Mahua Moitra had flagged the banning of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TMC had spoken of freedom of opinion on that issue.

    "Now where has the issue of artistic freedom gone? Can there be two sets of yardsticks in two situations?" he asked.

    Producer Vipul Shah addressing the press virtually from Mumbai, hinted if the film is not shown in theatres in the state, the movie company may again move the court.

    The apex court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by West Bengal on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order as the film has been granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    Also read: Rs 2000 banknotes withdrawn: What should you do with your notes? RBI answers

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Much-awaited film NTR 30's title and new poster revealed; know details vma

    Much-awaited film NTR 30's title and new poster revealed; know details

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away ADC

    Ayushmann Khurrana posts emotional throwback birthday post after father, Pandit P Khurrana passes away

    Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede's chat leaked, check it out here ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede's chat leaked, check it out here

    The Kerala Story ban: From Abir to Saswata Chatterjee, Bengali actors comment on decision ADC

    The Kerala Story ban: From Abir to Saswata Chatterjee, Bengali actors comment on decision

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka swearing in ceremony With Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar 8 Congress MLAs to take oath as cabinet ministers gcw

    Karnataka swearing-in: With Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, 8 ministers to take oath today

    Much-awaited film NTR 30's title and new poster revealed; know details vma

    Much-awaited film NTR 30's title and new poster revealed; know details

    Symbol of friendship and goodwill PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atomic bomb dome gcw

    'Symbol of friendship and goodwill': PM unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust near Hiroshima atomic-bomb dome

    Know some facts about Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha

    Know some facts about Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha

    Dust storm in Delhi: 5 ways to protect yourself from Air pollutants and dust ARB

    Dust storm in Delhi: 5 ways to protect yourself from Air pollutants and dust

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon