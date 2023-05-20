Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka swearing-in: With Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, 8 ministers to take oath today

    The ceremony will be administered by Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 12.30 PM at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present at the ceremony.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

     After days of deadlock, Congress reached a consensus for Karnataka government formation. Siddaramaiah is all set to become Karnataka Chief Minister once again, with Congress state president DK Shivakumar as his deputy.

    Today, May 20, the swearing-in event will take place in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium. At least eight other Congress leaders will also take the oath of office as ministers with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, said that eight MLAs who would take the oath of office as ministers will be present.

    Also Read | Will Congress implement five guarantees in Karnataka or will they add 'conditions apply' clause?

    According to reports, Dr. G Parmeshwar, KJ George, K H Muniyppa, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, and MB Patil are among the MLAs who would be sworn in as cabinet ministers.

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will all be a part of Siddaramaiah's big day. 

    DK Shivakumar initially insisted on the top position after the Karnataka Assembly elections results were announced, citing his work over the last five years, which included rebuilding the party after their government fell in 2019 and leading the Congress to a significant mandate in the May 10 Assembly election.

    Also read: DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair

    Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's CM bid was based on larger MLA support and surveys claiming his popularity, and also his 5-year complete tenure as a chief minister.

    In the Karnataka Assembly election on May 10, the Congress secured a resounding victory, taking 135 of the state's 224 seats and expelling the BJP from office. The JD(S), which had planned to act as the kingmaker, came in last place with only 19 seats, well behind the BJP in second place with 66 seats.
     

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
