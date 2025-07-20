Shah Rukh Khan suffered a back injury during a stunt for his film King directed by Siddharth Anand. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly expressed concern

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently sustained a back injury while shooting an intense action scene for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The incident occurred during a stunt sequence at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco studio, sparking widespread concern from fans and public figures across the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media on July 19 to voice her concern. Referring to Shah Rukh as her “brother,” she said that she was deeply worried after hearing reports about his muscular injury. She went on to wish him a speedy recovery. Her message quickly went viral, with netizens appreciating the warmth and sincerity of her sentiment.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to a report, the injury is believed to be the result of a physically demanding shoot, possibly worsened by Shah Rukh’s history of performing rigorous stunts over the years. The actor reportedly experienced a muscle strain but avoided any serious or long-term damage.

Following the incident, he initially sought medical treatment in the United States before moving to the United Kingdom, where he is currently recovering with the support of his family. A planned trip to Sri Lanka has been delayed to allow for proper rest and healing.

A source connected to the film's production revealed that while the injury wasn't considered severe, the team decided to take no risks given his past experiences with similar physical stress. As a precaution, all shooting schedules at Film City, Golden Tobacco, and YRF Studios have been paused through July and August. Filming is likely to resume in September or October.

While the filmmakers have not yet released an official statement, industry insiders have shared that King boasts a massive ensemble cast. Alongside Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan—who is making her theatrical debut—the film is expected to feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. The project is being described as one of the most ambitious of Shah Rukh Khan’s career.