Wednesday Season 2's second half arrives on Netflix September 3, 2025, continuing Wednesday Addams's supernatural adventures. Lady Gaga's new single, "The Dead Dance," debuted during the show's promotional tour

After a short two-week break, Wednesday is ready to make its return with the second half of its much-awaited Season 2 in early September. Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead, the supernatural mystery drama promises another gripping set of episodes as Wednesday Addams continues her quest to recover her psychic abilities while confronting fresh dangers.

Adding to the excitement, pop icon Lady Gaga revealed her upcoming single The Dead Dance during Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala, an event that was part of the promotional Doom Tour for Wednesday Season 2.

When and Where to Watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

The first half of Season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, with four episodes. The remaining four episodes will drop on Netflix on September 3, 2025. According to Netflix’s official schedule, the new episodes will be available at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. Global fans can tune in at the following times: 4 AM in Brazil, 8 AM in the UK, 9 AM in Central Europe, 12:30 PM in India, 5 PM in Australia, and 7 PM in New Zealand.

Season 2 Part 1 Recap

The first part of Season 2 opened with Wednesday’s return to Nevermore Academy, where she was quickly pulled into a new string of mysterious and life-threatening incidents. As she grappled with the loss of her psychic powers, she also found herself hunted by a mysterious birdlike predator. Alongside, she worked to protect her friend Enid while still haunted by the lingering presence of Tyler, the Hyde, whose shocking release and attack on her had closed out Season 1 on a dramatic cliffhanger.

What to Expect in Part 2

The upcoming episodes will pick up with Wednesday regaining consciousness in a hospital. There, she is visited by former Nevermore principal Larissa Weems, who now takes on the role of a spectral guide. Weems will provide Wednesday with cryptic guidance as she tries to rescue Enid.

A major highlight of Part 2 will be the introduction of Lady Gaga in the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious new character with strong ties to the unfolding events. Viewers can also expect more visions, unstable alliances, and shocking revelations about the Addams family.

Given the massive global following, Netflix has already confirmed that Wednesday will return for a third season, ensuring that the Addams saga continues to expand.