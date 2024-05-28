'We will keep working to fulfill his vision...', PM Narendra Modi remembers NTR on his 101st birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jr NTR honored the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary. Modi praised NTR as a 'remarkable icon' and 'visionary leader' on X, while Jr NTR, with his half-brother Kalyan Ram, visited NTR's memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jr NTR paid tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi honored NTR, calling him a 'remarkable icon' of the Telugu film industry and a 'visionary leader.' In his message on X, PM Modi praised NTR's enduring contributions to both cinema and politics, emphasizing his lasting impact and expressing commitment to fulfilling his vision for society.
Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Visit NTR Memorial
Jr NTR, along with his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, visited NTR's memorial at NTR Ghat to commemorate the occasion. A video shared on X showed the actor offering his respects with folded hands and observing a moment of silence despite the presence of a crowd.
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honors His Father
Nandamuri Balakrishna, NTR's son, was also present at the memorial to honor his late father. NTR, a celebrated actor, filmmaker, and politician, served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He acted in 300 movies and received three National Awards before passing away on January 18, 1996, at his Hyderabad residence.
