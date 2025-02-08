WAVES Summit: PM Modi interacts with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh &more

At the WAVES Summit, Prime Minister Modi met with Bollywood and South Indian artists, business executives, and creatives to explore how India might become a worldwide entertainment centre. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Diljit Dosanjh, and others attended the summit.

WAVES Summit: PM Modi interacts with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and more RBA
Feb 8, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top professionals from India and the world on Friday, who are a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES Summit.
He engaged in virtual interaction with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, A. R. Rahman.

The Prime Minister interacted with business persons like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Anand Mahindra, and others.

In December 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the World Audio Visual Entertainment (WAVES) Summit, saying that this is a crucial step towards making India a hub of global content creation.

He urged the young people working in the creative space to join the summit scheduled to be held next year.


"Next year, for the first time, the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit i.e. WAVES is going to be organized in our country. At the WAVES summit, giants from the media and entertainment industry and people from the creative world will come to India. This summit is an important step towards making India a hub of global content creation. I feel proud to tell you that in this summit young creators are also participating in this,"

 

PM Modi said in his address during the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He further said that the creator economy was bringing in new energy as India moved towards a five trillion-dollar economy. He urged the entire entertainment and creative industry of India to be part of the WAVES summit.

"When we are moving towards a five trillion-dollar economy, our creator economy is bringing in a new energy. I would urge the entire entertainment and creative industry of India - whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming or an innovator in entertainment technology - to be a part of the WAVES Summit," PM Modi said.

The inaugural edition of the WAVES - International Animation Filmmakers Competition (AFC) has emerged as a groundbreaking initiative, offering a global platform for creators across animation, VFX, AR-VR, and virtual production, as per the press release shared by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Launched on September 8, 2024, as part of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the competition has captivated participants and industry leaders alike, solidifying its reputation as a leading destination for creative storytelling and technological innovation.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has partnered with Dancing Atoms for the Animation Filmmakers Competition, the flagship event of the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES). This marks a historic collaboration, paving the way for a new era in India's creative industry and heralding the beginning of Create in India Season 1. 

