(PHOTOS) Sophie Chaudhary inspired 8 latest saree looks

Entertainment
If you want a stunning look like Sophie Chaudhary, carry a white chiffon saree with multi-color dots. Pair it with a heavy kutch work blouse and a belt
If you are going to a party with your husband and want to look unique, you can carry a heavy sequined saree in powder pink. Get a bralette blouse made of the same fabric
If you want a modern look in a saree, get a black shimmery saree pre-draped. Add a high thigh slit for a modern touch
Like Sophie Chaudhary, you can carry a peach-colored plain saree with a frill design to a function. She paired it with a sleeveless frill blouse
You can also carry Sophie's look to a party. She wore a light-colored saree with pink and yellow thread work and attached mirrors. It has pom-pom lace at the corners
For a classy and sexy look in a saree, carry a white saree like Sophie Chaudhary with light work in vertical stripes. Pair it with a wide-strap blouse
If you want to wear the color of love on Valentine's Day, carry a red sequined saree with a bralette blouse. For a modern look, you can pair a sequined jacket over it
