    Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle

    Payal Kapadia made India proud when her film 'All We Imagine as Light' won the prestigious Grand Prix prize on the international stage.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 30, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Amul is known for its creativity and for applauding people for their performances in their respective fields. The iconic dairy brand shared a beautiful doodle to congratulate filmmaker Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes 2024. Payal Kapadia made India proud when her film 'All We Imagine as Light' won the prestigious Grand Prix prize on the international stage. As congratulatory messages and wishes flooded in for her, Amul decided to commemorate her momentous win with a commercial.

    On May 29, Amul India shared an animated image of Payal Kapadia holding the Grand Prix award and a scroll on the other hand. In a show of respect for the director, one of India's major dairy brands accompanied it with a creative statement on the poster. 

    The doodle 

    Cannes Film Festival

    On May 25, Payal Kapadia walked on stage at the Film Festival's awards ceremony to accept the Grand Prix for her film 'All We Imagine as Light'. Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, the film's lead actors, joined her on stage. 

