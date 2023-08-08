WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput doppelganger takes social media by storm amid AI speculation

Three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, pictures and videos of a man who seemingly bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Bollywood actor are now going viral on social media.

Fans of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue to honour his memory even years after his tragic passing. The actor was discovered deceased in his Mumbai residence in June 2020, and his devoted fans have since dedicated their time and numerous social media platforms to celebrate his enduring legacy. In a recent development, images and videos of an individual bearing a striking resemblance to the actor have begun circulating widely on social media platforms. These posts are being shared by a user named Donim Ayaan, who began uploading content as early as June 26, 2023. Ayaan's Reels, showcasing the uncanny resemblance, have swiftly gone viral, accumulating millions of views on the photo-sharing platform.

The videos have garnered considerable attention, with many viewers expressing their fondness for Sushant Singh Rajput and their longing for his presence. Nevertheless, a growing number of individuals have raised suspicions about the authenticity of Ayaan's resemblance, suggesting that AI technology might be behind the likeness. Ayaan's transition videos, especially one that has amassed over 24 million views, have drawn skepticism from some quarters. A fan page dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput called out Ayaan, accusing him of relying on AI-generated content to create an illusion of resemblance for the sake of popularity. The post read, "All his posts are AI-generated... Let's stop this... Shame on you for seeking validation through such means."

Another social media user went a step further, labeling Ayaan's profile as "fake" and asserting that he had employed "deep face AI" to achieve the similarity. This individual cautioned against falling for Ayaan's content and highlighted the utilization of AI technology for deceptive purposes. Their comment read, "This is a fraudulent attempt. The use of AI is evident, and this person has been employing deep-face AI for quite some time on their profile. Let's not be deceived by this, and thank you for bringing attention to it."

Sushant Singh Rajput's journey to stardom began with his role in the TV series "Pavitra Rishta," where he co-starred alongside Ankita Lokhande. He subsequently made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Kai Po Che!" in 2013, and his career continued to flourish with notable projects such as "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy," "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," and "Kedarnath." Tragically, his final work, "Dil Bechara," was released posthumously in 2020.

As the online community grapples with these viral videos and debates their authenticity, Sushant Singh Rajput's profound impact on the entertainment world and the hearts of his fans endures, reminding us of the lasting legacy he left behind.