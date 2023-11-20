Watch: Suki Waterhouse announces first pregnancy with Robert Pattinson

During her concert at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, Suki Waterhouse took a break and attracted everyone's attention to her growing baby belly and the audience applauded loudly.

Twilight's Robert Pattinson and his wife Suki Waterhouse are about to go on an exciting journey. The 31-year-old actress delighted fans by disclosing her pregnancy during her concert at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico when she happily showed her baby belly for the first time. A viral video shows Suki pausing in the middle of her performance to show off her dress to the audience. This fantastic news comes five years after the couple first sparked curiosity about their relationship after a cozy movie date at Mamma Mia.

The pregnancy announcement

During the concert, she took a break and attracted everyone's attention to her growing baby belly and the audience applauded loudly. She interrupted mid-performance, dressed in a pink glittery gown with a fluffy jacket and golden boots, and said, "I thought I'd wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I've got going on. I'm not sure if it's functional." Her humorous disclosure piqued everyone's interest.

Suki first revealed her pregnancy when performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 15, elegantly flaunting a burgeoning baby belly. She and 'The Batman' star oozed charisma as they posed together on the red carpet at the GO Campaign Annual GO Gala in Los Angeles, California, just a week after this beautiful performance.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse started dating in 2018 and are expecting their first child together.