    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old

    On Wednesday, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara were seen visiting the Mahalakshmi temple.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 4:13 PM IST

    On Wednesday, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara were sighted out and about in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the actor's visit to the Mahalakshmi temple with his family have surfaced online. Even when he was mobbed for selfies, Ram's focus seemed to be to keep Klin from being photographed. On their first outing in Mumbai as a family, they decided to make Klin's 6-month birthday extra memorable.

    The pilgrimage to the temple

    Ram can be seen clad in a white shirt and trousers, barefoot, having just emerged from the temple in a video shared on X by a fan. Upasana looked beautiful in a blue suit with her little daughter wrapped in her arms. Fans can be seen taking photos while their crew helps them reach their car safely. Ram checks to make sure Upasana and the baby are in the car before getting in.

    Video

    Professional front

    Ram Charan will be seen in Telugu films such as the currently titled RC 16 which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will be released on April 12, 2024. He will next be seen 'Merupu' which will hit thebig screen on December 14, 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
