    Watch: Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Ram Charan also attended a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Development and Cultural Preservation' at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

    Watch Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    Actor Ram Charan took to the stage with Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok to perform a step of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the superhit film 'RRR'.

    The impromptu moment came during the Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. "Witness as the dancers dazzle everyone with their moves," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said on Twitter.

    Ram Charan also attended a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Development and Cultural Preservation' at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

     

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
