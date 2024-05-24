Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur dresses up in white lacy jumpsuit as she debuts at the Film Festival

    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Actress Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her Cannes 2024 debut.

    article_image1

    Following her success on television and in the film industry, Avneet Kaur made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2024. 

    article_image2

    Late Thursday night, Avneet came to Instagram to share a video from her first appearance at the famous event.

    article_image3

    In the video, Avneet Kaur showed off her curves in a stunning white gown and she chose glam makeup, black kohled eyes, and neutral lip colour.

    article_image4

    The actress was dressed in a floral-printed lace translucent white jumpsuit in which she looked beautiful. 

    article_image5

    The outfit's appeal was enhanced by a structural shape on one side of the shoulder, which came with a trial.

    article_image6

    Along with her attire, Avneet wore translucent sparkling heels, enhanced by a gentle makeup application and a tied-up hairdo embellished with floral hair ornaments. 

