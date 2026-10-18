Rajinikanth's old video about donating Raghavendra Mandapam's future earnings to charity has resurfaced amid reports that his Chennai property could become a three-star hotel. The proposed development remains unconfirmed.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai has come into the spotlight following reports suggesting that the property could be developed into a three-star hotel. The possibility has sparked interest in the future of the venue, which has shared a long-standing association with the actor and his fans. Amid the speculation, an old video of Rajinikanth discussing his plans for the property has resurfaced, drawing attention to his stated intention of directing its future earnings towards charitable causes. However, there is no official confirmation clarifying whether the reported hotel project would cover the entire premises or only a portion of the property.

Rajinikanth's Raghavendra Mandapam Hotel Reports Spark Discussion

According to a report by Cinema Vikatan, a three-star hotel could be developed on the site of Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai. The report has brought the property's future back into public discussion, particularly among Rajinikanth's fans, given its long-standing association with the actor.

Opened in Chennai in 1989, Raghavendra Mandapam has served as a venue for gatherings involving the actor's fan community. Over the years, it has become an important part of Rajinikanth's public life beyond the film industry.

However, the available reports do not establish the precise scope of the proposed development. It remains unclear whether the plans involve the entire premises or only a portion of the property. An official announcement confirming the details of the reported hotel project is yet to emerge.

Rajinikanth Said Property Would Go To Charitable Trust

As speculation about the property's future continues, an old video featuring Rajinikanth has drawn attention to his earlier statements about its ownership and intended purpose.

In the video, Rajinikanth discussed his plans for the approximately one-and-a-quarter-acre property. He said that Raghavendra Mandapam would go to the Raghavendra Public Charitable Trust after his lifetime and that the decision had been included in his will.

Explaining his intention, the actor said, "After my life, this whole property will go to the Raghavendra Public Charitable Trust."

Rajinikanth also stated that the income generated from the property was intended to benefit the people of Tamil Nadu rather than his family.

"Each and every paisa will go to the people of Tamil Nadu who made me live. Not even a paisa will go to our family," he said in the video.

His remarks reflected his stated desire to give back to the people whose support had played a significant role in his career.

Rajinikanth Recalls Fans' Support And Makes Public Promise

During the same interaction, Rajinikanth spoke about the support he had received from audiences throughout his career. He recalled how fans had spent their hard-earned money to watch his films, even during the early years when cinema tickets cost only a few rupees.

The actor explained that his decision concerning Raghavendra Mandapam was rooted in gratitude towards the people who had supported him over the years.

He also distinguished between a decision recorded in a will and a commitment made publicly, suggesting that a public promise carried a different sense of responsibility.

"I can change my will at any time, but I cannot change a promise made publicly," Rajinikanth said.

Emphasising the importance of acting when there is an opportunity to help others, he added, "When we want to do something good, we should do it immediately."

According to his account in the video, Rajinikanth discussed the decision with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, and other family members before handing over the will and property documents to his brother-in-law, Varadacharya.

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What Is The Future Of Raghavendra Mandapam?

The reported possibility of developing a three-star hotel at Raghavendra Mandapam has raised questions about how the property might be used in the coming years. Given its historical association with Rajinikanth's fan community, any proposed change to the venue's use is likely to attract public interest.

The actor's earlier remarks about the Raghavendra Public Charitable Trust have added another dimension to the discussion. He had expressed his intention for the property's future earnings to benefit the people of Tamil Nadu.

However, the resurfaced video does not establish whether the reported hotel proposal has been approved, whether the trust's arrangements have changed or how a potential development would affect the property's intended charitable purpose.

Until an official statement or further reliable reporting clarifies the situation, the precise plans for Raghavendra Mandapam remain uncertain.

Rajinikanth's Latest And Upcoming Film Projects

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth continues to remain in the spotlight on the professional front. Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has now been released in theatres, adding another chapter to the actor's recent film career.

Rajinikanth is also associated with Dharman, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film has reportedly completed its third shooting schedule, although further details about its production and release plans would need to be confirmed.

While the actor's film projects continue to draw attention, the discussion surrounding Raghavendra Mandapam has renewed interest in his earlier statements about philanthropy and his intention to use the property's future earnings for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu.