A Rajinikanth fan in Madurai, who has built a temple for the actor at his home, performed special prayers for the success of the upcoming film 'Jailer 2'. The fan, Karthik, expressed hope the film will break all previous box-office records.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following, with admirers often celebrating his film releases with special prayers and festivities. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Jailer 2’ on October 15, his fan in Thirumangalam, near Madurai, performed special prayers at a temple dedicated to the actor, seeking the film’s success.

Fan's Unique Devotion in Madurai

Karthik, who has built a temple dedicated to Rajinikanth at his residence, has installed a statue of the actor and regularly offers prayers there. Ahead of the film's release, Karthik and other devotees celebrated the occasion at the Arulmigu Rajini Temple by cutting a cake featuring a series of images of Rajinikanth, performing special prayers and breaking coconuts as part of the rituals.

Hopes for Record-Breaking Success

Speaking about the celebrations, Karthik expressed confidence that ‘Jailer 2’ would surpass the box-office record set by its predecessor. “The earlier film ‘Jailer’ created a box-office record with its phenomenal collections. We believe that ‘Jailer 2’ will break that record. Our Kulasaami, Rajinikanth, is the one who creates records, and he is the one who breaks them through his own films,” he told ANI.

“For us, the day Rajinikanth’s film is released is as special as Deepavali and Pongal. Our Kulasaami has brought Deepavali to us much earlier this year. We consider today a Deepavali day in our lives,” Karthik added.

He also expressed hope that the film would achieve historic success and bring happiness to Rajinikanth's fans and the general public. “We pray to the Almighty that our Kulasaami’s ‘Jailer 2’ achieves a phenomenal, historic success and brings immense happiness to the general public and Rajinikanth’s fans alike,” he said.

Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following, with admirers often marking his film releases through special prayers and celebrations. Karthik’s temple and the rituals performed ahead of ‘Jailer 2’ reflect the enthusiasm among fans as they await the film’s release. (ANI)