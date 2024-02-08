Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories

    On Thursday, Karan Johar shared the official trailer of his upcoming show 'Love Storiyaan' which is based on real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors.

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Karan Johar is all set to take his audiences into the world of stories shared by real-life couples. The show will have an OTT release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, on Prime Video and today the filmmaker shared the series' trailer. 

    'Love Storiyaan' trailer

    The trailer begins with Karan Johar asking fans to explore the meaning of love through authentic, meaningful stories, before introducing the real-life couples and providing a glimpse into their journeys. These unique narratives of love in all its forms promise to not only captivate and immerse viewers in these remarkable experiences, but also to push them to look at life from a different viewpoint, making it an excellent Valentine's Day series. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Also read: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

    About 'Love Storiyaan'

    'Love Storiyaan' is conceived by Somen Mishra and shows remarkable love tales with real-life couples, inspired by the stories presented on India Love Project, an initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. 'Love Storiyaan' is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, gives audiences a glimpse into the story of the six couples presented through the lens of six brilliant directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ] RKK

    Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

    Bramayugam: Mammootty's movie to release in more than 22 countries; read details rkn

    Bramayugam: Mammootty's movie to release in more than 22 countries; read details

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts RBA

    Elvish Yadav calls Kusha Kapila 'sasti Kareena', here's how she reacts

    Lal Salaam: Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video RBA

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video

    I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health ATG

    'I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health

    Recent Stories

    Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over Black Paper WATCH gcw

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary vkp

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary

    Tesla Chicken & Pizza shop owner loses 12,000 pounds in trademark battle with Elon Musk's company snt

    'Tesla Chicken & Pizza' shop owner in Greater Manchester loses trademark battle with Elon Musk's company

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier? rkn

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier?

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant RBA EAI

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon