WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories

On Thursday, Karan Johar shared the official trailer of his upcoming show 'Love Storiyaan' which is based on real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors.

Karan Johar is all set to take his audiences into the world of stories shared by real-life couples. The show will have an OTT release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, on Prime Video and today the filmmaker shared the series' trailer.

'Love Storiyaan' trailer

The trailer begins with Karan Johar asking fans to explore the meaning of love through authentic, meaningful stories, before introducing the real-life couples and providing a glimpse into their journeys. These unique narratives of love in all its forms promise to not only captivate and immerse viewers in these remarkable experiences, but also to push them to look at life from a different viewpoint, making it an excellent Valentine's Day series.

About 'Love Storiyaan'

'Love Storiyaan' is conceived by Somen Mishra and shows remarkable love tales with real-life couples, inspired by the stories presented on India Love Project, an initiative by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. 'Love Storiyaan' is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and executive produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, gives audiences a glimpse into the story of the six couples presented through the lens of six brilliant directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.