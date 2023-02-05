WATCH: KGF star Yash and his son Yatharv's cute chat; take a look at THIS adorable video

Yash uploaded a cute video of his kid Yatharv displaying and comparing his muscles to his father's. Check out the video of Yash and his son Yatharv showing off their biceps.

Yash, one of Sandalwood's most bankable stars, is also a devoted father to his two young children, Ayra and Yatharv, who frequently feature on his social media. The Kannada heartthrob has shared a lovely video on Instagram that will warm your heart. Yash may be seen in the video exhibiting his bicep to his child.

Yatharv reacted by saying, "too soft", and then the little munchkin exhibits his bicep, "this is hard." The adorable video was captioned, "This is Conviction...That's my boy!!".

This isn't the first time Yash has impressed us with his paternal qualities. When we go through his feed, we uncover various insights into Yash and Yatharv's father-son relationship. Not only that, but his better half, Radhika Pandit, continues to shower us with such beauties.

Yash is one of the industry's most well-known stars. The actor, who made a name for himself with the popular KGF franchise, has a big pan-India fan base. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a footage of himself carrying Yatharv in his lap and dubbing him 'Superman'. Yatharv then pushes Yash's biceps to compare them to his own.

"Such a cuteeee video!!!" said Samyukta Hegde in response to the video. "Only he can say this (laughing and sobbing emoji) Much love!!!" said Priyank Shah. Meanwhile, one of the followers said, "This baby is going to grow up and witness his father's KGF movies. And he'll be very pleased to be Rocky Bhai's kid!" "Yash's response when he stated 'too soft: was funny," remarked another. "The next KGF 3 hero is Rocky Bhai's son (laughing and sobbing emoji)," someone else said.

On the work front, Yash might appear in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious directorial Ramayana. The producers are presently considering Yash for the character of Raavan, according to insiders. If all goes well, Yash will portray Raavan in this film, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, according to the report. Deepika Padukone will allegedly portray the film's female lead.

