Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai while travelling from shoot

Kasautii Zindagi Kay star Urvashi Dholakia was involved in an accident in Mumbai. Fortunately, the actress was unharmed.

On Saturday, February 4, TV actress Urvashi Dholakia was involved in an automobile accident in Mumbai. The terrible occurrence occurred as Urvashi was driving to Mira Road Film Studio for filming. On her way, a school bus transporting students in Kashimira collided with Urvashi's automobile from behind. Urvashi, on the other hand, fled the accident unscathed.

Urvashi Dholakia, the Bigg Boss season 6 winner, did not file a police report against the school bus driver and just termed it an accident. The Kashimira Police have recorded the testimony of the actress's driver.

Urvashi was last seen as an antagonist in Naagin 6, a film starring Tejaswi Prakash. The actress received much praise for her work in Ekta Kapoor's programme.

After more than 20 years in the television industry, the actress believes the medium has given her everything. The actress began her career at a young age and has been in various TV programmes, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.