WATCH: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance to Dhol beats in Anant Ambani's baraat

A video is going viral on social media where Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others were seen dancing in Anant Ambani's baraat.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's spectacular wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra stole the stage with her energetic dancing performance to the popular song "Sapne Mein" during Anant's baraat. Priyanka, dressed in a gorgeous yellow lehenga, wowed the internet with her energetic and exquisite dance moves. In a viral video, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can be seen dancing at the baraat while Harrdy Sandhu sings Bijlee Bijlee.

Arjun Kapoor donned a sequined kurta with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' embroidered on the back. Ranveer danced freely while wearing a sleeveless kurta and a man bun. Ananya Panday was right behind him.

📸| Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant wedding 🧡 pic.twitter.com/TJNaY0ta26 — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 12, 2024

Tf😭 we saw john cena dancing in an Indian barat before GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/0sJZocudHY — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) July 12, 2024

In a traditional Hindu wedding, the baraat is the groom's wedding procession, during which he arrives at the bride's venue followed by family and friends, frequently with music and dance. It's a celebratory and joyous celebration, representing the groom's journey to bring his bride home.

The baraat was a bustling occasion, with many celebrities participating in the festivities. Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen dancing enthusiastically, adding to the procession's contagious excitement. Their enthusiastic dance was captured in a viral video, which highlighted the wedding's cheerful and joyous mood.

