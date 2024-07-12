Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance to Dhol beats in Anant Ambani's baraat

    A video is going viral on social media where Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others were seen dancing in Anant Ambani's baraat.

    WATCH: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra dance to Dhol beats in Anant Ambani's baraat RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

    At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's spectacular wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra stole the stage with her energetic dancing performance to the popular song "Sapne Mein" during Anant's baraat. Priyanka, dressed in a gorgeous yellow lehenga, wowed the internet with her energetic and exquisite dance moves. In a viral video, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can be seen dancing at the baraat while Harrdy Sandhu sings Bijlee Bijlee.

    Arjun Kapoor donned a sequined kurta with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' embroidered on the back. Ranveer danced freely while wearing a sleeveless kurta and a man bun. Ananya Panday was right behind him. 

    In a traditional Hindu wedding, the baraat is the groom's wedding procession, during which he arrives at the bride's venue followed by family and friends, frequently with music and dance. It's a celebratory and joyous celebration, representing the groom's journey to bring his bride home.

    The baraat was a bustling occasion, with many celebrities participating in the festivities. Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also seen dancing enthusiastically, adding to the procession's contagious excitement. Their enthusiastic dance was captured in a viral video, which highlighted the wedding's cheerful and joyous mood.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 8:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani wears peach silk ghagra handcrafted for over 40 days by Swadesh masters RKK

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani wears peach silk ghagra handcrafted for over 40 days by Swadesh masters

    Nowadays audiences are becoming more PAN India than movies says Actor Prakash Raj

    ‘Nowadays, audiences are becoming more Pan-India than movies: Actor Prakash Raj

    Is Akshay Kumar ill Reason he missed did not attend Anant-Radhika wedding vkp

    Is Akshay Kumar not well? Here's why he missed Anant-Radhika's wedding

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding RKK

    WATCH: Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto ride in Mumbai as they arrive for Anant-Radhika wedding

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding: From politicians to businessmen to Hollywood celebs, complete guest list

    Recent Stories

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani wears peach silk ghagra handcrafted for over 40 days by Swadesh masters RKK

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani wears peach silk ghagra handcrafted for over 40 days by Swadesh masters

    BJP allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats gcw

    BJP, allies sweep Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, win 9 of 11 seats

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Ananya Pandey, John Cena, Genelia-Ritesh and others wear best outfits

    7 lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia gcw

    7 lesser-known facts about Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's luxurious Mumbai home Antilia

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song RKK

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Rema gets over Rs 25 crore to perform 1 song

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon