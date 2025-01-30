WATCH: Hrithik Roshan at Joy Awards poses with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey; video goes viral

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared a video of the Joy Awards event on his social media pages. The video post also featured Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey.

WATCH Hrithik Roshan at Joy Awards poses with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey; video goes viral RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

At the Joy Awards, Hrithik Roshan received recognition for his contributions to the world of cinema. He attended the awards ceremony in Riyadh with Hollywood luminaries Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey. The actor shared a video from the event on Instagram. 

“What a joy it was to be at the Joy Awards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe!" Hrithik said. “Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema," he added.

The video became viral on social media. A fan remarked, “Bollywood proud actor who represents India globally." Another added, “Congratulations to the legends. It’s great to see you alongside this global legend Hrithik Roshan because you are the most complete and talented actor in India. Congratulations again. Well-deserved awards."

“Woah you need to go global now with #War2 and #Krrish4," read a comment.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, “Thank you, Riyadh. Thank you, Joy Awards. Thanks to the Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman for inviting me here from India. Thank you to Your Excellency for being the visionary that you are and for creating this magnificent evening for all of us. Thank you. I am humbled, and I am grateful for this, and so encouraged. Look at who I am with. Me holding an award amidst the great legends here; this doesn’t make sense."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joy Awards (@joyawards)

He added, “It’s been 25 years. It seems like a long time, but unfortunately, it’s taken me 25 years to start understanding what acting is, and it’s just about now that I feel ready to take my flight as an actor, so I take this as a symbol for the hope I have in my heart and promise for the next 25 years. Hopefully, when I am back, if I am back, if you will have me again, I will feel a little bit more deserving of being amidst such greatness and for such honours. Thank you so much, Shukran. May peace be upon you all."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MBC1 (@mbc1)

Hrithik Roshan last appeared in the action drama Fighter. Next, the actor will make his on-screen reappearance in War's sequel. Hrithik has teamed up with South superstar Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani for the first time in this high-stakes action drama.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Breaking Bad to Peaky Blinders-7 must-watch crime drama on Netflix RBA

Breaking Bad to Peaky Blinders-7 must-watch crime drama on Netflix

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa's dusky beauty RBA

Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa's dusky beauty

The Recruit Season 2 Review: Owen, Violet, and Cora bring intense action and drama NTI

The Recruit Season 2 Review: Owen, Violet, and Cora bring intense action and drama

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records vkp

'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records

Recent Stories

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India gcw

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Karnataka reports over 33000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4324 cases anr

Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps gcw

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

I think there's a few people: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club HRD

‘I think there's a few people’: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon