WATCH: Hrithik Roshan at Joy Awards poses with Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey; video goes viral

At the Joy Awards, Hrithik Roshan received recognition for his contributions to the world of cinema. He attended the awards ceremony in Riyadh with Hollywood luminaries Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey. The actor shared a video from the event on Instagram.

“What a joy it was to be at the Joy Awards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe!" Hrithik said. “Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema," he added.

The video became viral on social media. A fan remarked, “Bollywood proud actor who represents India globally." Another added, “Congratulations to the legends. It’s great to see you alongside this global legend Hrithik Roshan because you are the most complete and talented actor in India. Congratulations again. Well-deserved awards."

“Woah you need to go global now with #War2 and #Krrish4," read a comment.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, “Thank you, Riyadh. Thank you, Joy Awards. Thanks to the Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman for inviting me here from India. Thank you to Your Excellency for being the visionary that you are and for creating this magnificent evening for all of us. Thank you. I am humbled, and I am grateful for this, and so encouraged. Look at who I am with. Me holding an award amidst the great legends here; this doesn’t make sense."

He added, “It’s been 25 years. It seems like a long time, but unfortunately, it’s taken me 25 years to start understanding what acting is, and it’s just about now that I feel ready to take my flight as an actor, so I take this as a symbol for the hope I have in my heart and promise for the next 25 years. Hopefully, when I am back, if I am back, if you will have me again, I will feel a little bit more deserving of being amidst such greatness and for such honours. Thank you so much, Shukran. May peace be upon you all."

Hrithik Roshan last appeared in the action drama Fighter. Next, the actor will make his on-screen reappearance in War's sequel. Hrithik has teamed up with South superstar Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani for the first time in this high-stakes action drama.

