Watch: Here's why Sunny Deol got tears at the International Film Festival of India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2023) got off to a terrific start on November 20th in Panaji, Goa. The event's opening ceremony was attended by many Bollywood stars including a slew of celebrities ranging from actors to directors to singers. Sunny Deol also showed up to this festival, where he was observed crying on stage. A video of this incident, in which Sunny Deol is seen crying, is currently becoming popular on social media.

The video

Sunny Deol spoke candidly about films at the IFFI 2023 in Goa and when he discussed his professional experience in Bollywood, he got emotional. During this talk, he stated that despite the success of 'Gadar', which was released in 2001, he had to fight greatly. He was not getting any excellent films or scripts despite the popularity of the film.

Following this, director Rajkumar Santoshi, who was on stage with him, is seen soothing him down. "The industry did not do credit to Sunny Deol's skill, but God did," he said. After hearing Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol cannot stop himself from crying on stage in front of everyone. This is not the first time Sunny Deol has been observed crying as he recalls the ups and downs of his life. He has been spotted becoming tearful on numerous occasions before this.

International Film Festival of India

The ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India is taking place from November 20 to November 28, 2023. The film festival is held in partnership with the Goa government by the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Central Government's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. This year, 250 films will be presented during this event and many celebrities will be honored.